Nigeria TechWomen Alumni Mentors 30 Girls in STEM Education

Emma Okonji

Alumni of the 2021 US government sponsored TechWomen program, has concluded a STEM mentoring program called, “EduChamps”, where it mentored 30 adolescent girls from African Church Grammar School, Ibadan on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

The program was designed to encourage Nigerian women and girls to pursue studies and careers in tech fields.

Supported by the US government, the program provided mentorship and skills training for girls to explore careers and business opportunities in STEM.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the program, US Consulate Deputy Public Affairs Officer, Jennifer Foltz, said it was imperative for young girls to have access to mentors from a range of fields who can help them gain skills and boost their confidence to consider higher education and careers in STEM.

She noted that “EduChamps” was one of the US government’s initiatives to engage underserved communities, ensure gender parity, and provide women and girls with opportunities to contribute to creating sustainable and inclusive economic prosperity.

“STEM education is the key foundation for any country’s economic success. We are excited to support this initiative that serves as an inspiration for young girls to consider STEM subjects in their future careers in order to solve global challenges,” Foltz said.

A TechWomen Fellow, Damilola Asaleye, said drawing more girls into tech will help close the gender gap in the STEM fields. “With EduChamps, we are taking action to improve inclusiveness and narrow the gender gap in the STEM field,” she added.

Through the “EduChamps” initiative, the TechWomen fellows provided career counseling to the high school girls focusing on opportunities in the technology sector such as upcycling, automotive engineering, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and space science.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

