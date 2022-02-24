Niger Commission of Inquiry Recommends Payment of Compensation to Victims of Civil Unrest

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Commission of Inquiry set up by the Niger State Government to unravel the causes of the Mazakuka civil unrest in Mashegu Local Government Area of the state has recommended the payment of compensations to those affected by the disturbance.

The Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Danladi Ahmed did not however say the quantum of the compensation to be paid or the number of people to benefit from it.

Ahmed made the recommendation yesterday when he submitted the report of the panel to the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, at the Government House in Minna.

The panel, according to Justice Ahmed, also suggested that those suspected and identified for being involved in the attacks should be handed over to the Commissioner of Police for further investigation and prosecution among others.

In addition, the commission submitted that to forestall future occurrence, the government should properly overhaul and reorganise the vigilante corps at the local level in addition to boosting security across the area as well as also set up a ‘Peace and Reconciliation Committee’ to engage with the residents of the affected communities with a view to finding lasting peace.

Ahmed said: “Fifty witnesses testified before the commission while 137 exhibits were admitted.

Receiving the commission’s report, the governor announced the setting up of a four-man White Paper Committee headed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Dr. Jonathan Wasa, while Mohammed Wachiko, permanent secretary, Investment, and Ibrahim Bala permanent secretary, Human Resources, are to serve as members.

Shafi’u Zakari, director, office of the Secretary to State Government, is to be the secretary of the White Paper Drafting Committee.

The governor in a brief remark, said: “Nobody has the right to take someone’s life for whatever reason. As long as there is no justice, there will be no peace,” before asking the committee to do its job within a reasonable time.

Bello had on November 3, 2021, set up the judicial panel following conflicting reports on bandits’ attacks in Mazakuka, Adogon Mallam, Kulho among other communities in Mashegu LGA where several lives and property were lost as well as many abducted.

