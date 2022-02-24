Insecurity: Sokoto Procures Surveillance Equipment For DSS

The Sokoto State government has assured the command of the Department of State Services, DSS, that it would soon take possession of a surveillance equipment to facilitate its operations in bandits prone areas and criminal hideouts.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal made this known when he attended the presentation of long service awards to operatives of the SSS by the Director -General of the Service in the state at the command’s precinct in the state’s capital.

Governor Tambuwal also appealed to the Nigerian government to improve on the welfare and wellbeing of security personnel.

“SPZ machine is on its way and we will continue to reach out to agencies of the Federal Government and leadership of organizations and even those of individuals that can support the Services, so that we can continue to support you.

“We don’t have to procure the equipment ourselves. The procurement can be done by you. We can process it and have all the equipment that you require to enhance and improve the Services.

“We will not rest. We are not tired. There was hardly anytime we were approached by the Service or any security service in the state requesting for our help that we fall its hand. No. Your government, the government of Sokoto state, has been doing everything humanly possible to support this Services,” Governor Tambuwal said.

Reiterating that government’s commitment to the welfare and work conditions of security operatives “is not too much” but “very high and heavy,” the governor said“I think we cannot do anything without a safe and secure Nigeria.”

“That being the case, those at the frontline should receive every attention that they deserve,” he further added.

He also commended the top management of the SSS for the awards initiative, “which is clearly aimed at inspiring members of the Service to do more.

He said Appreciating those who have done well will naturally elicit those in the Service to more and become even more committed.

“What you do for us is very important and must not be taken for granted. So, on behalf of people of Sokoto state I commend members of this Service and other security services in the state for all of their efforts over the years, particularly in the last five years that have been very troubling and trying moments in the history of this state.

“We have not had, since the advent of modern Sokoto state, a period that has witnessed lots of security challenges like the last five years. And, members of this Service of this Command have been deeply involved in doing their best; and giving their lives, making all the sacrifices for us to stem the tide, along with other security services in the state.

“I commend the synergy between all the services in the state,” he stated.

He commended the state Director of DSS, Yahaya Hassan, for his relentless efforts in discharging his constitutional mandate.

“Since he assumed office, he has been hands-on in constant touch with me and other heads of security agencies, providing intelligence, guiding them and sometimes getting directly involved in operations. It has been quite remarkable.

“I congratulate the eight officers (awardees) for the recognition and awards. This should spur you to do more. You must not rest on your oars. Please, this should serve as more impetus for you to do more in the service of your country,” he noted.

On his Chief Security Officer, CSO, Mallam Aminu Muhammad Musa, who was among the awardees, Governor Tambuwal observed that: “for the 21 years he has been in the Service, by June this year, he will be 11 years with me.

“I am sure, for those of you who know me, you know that it is not easy to work with me. I know the complaints around. For someone to work with me, day-in, day-out, no Sunday, no Friday; and, wherever I am, and, for me not to seek for his redeployment as my CSO, from the turbulent times when I was Speaker of the House of Representatives till this moment, you should know that officer is an officer worth being called an officer.

“I single out Mallam Aminu Musa for recognition and I congratulate you for this award for Service by the DG DSS. I pray that God Almighty shall continue to guide you and protect you,” he said.

Governor Tambuwal called on the operatives to dedicate more time to their families at the slightest opportunity they have and pray for God’s guidance in the rest of their lives.

VON

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

