Hacey, Access Bank Gift Widows, Orphans with Relief Materials

Ugo Aliogo

Access bank and Hacey identified the gap in the marginalisation of women and orphans especially in underserved communities in Nigeria, and have provided relief materials for them.

Hacey with the help of Access Bank provides support to orphans at Treasure of Love Missionaries of Charity Motherless Babies Home Alapere, Ketu Lagos, gifting 100 packs of food items as well as women at Ijede Local Government Area, Ikorodu with 200 packs of food stuff.

The programme is aimed at empowering beneficiaries to live healthy lives as well as providing them with nutritional food items.

The non-profit organization was received and hosted at Ijede Local Government Area of Ikorodu by the Executive Chairman Honorable Motunrayo Gbadebo-Alogbo, Honorable Kabir Kareem – Vice Chairman, Honorable Fadeyi Kehinde-Leader, Honorable Shitta Akeem – Majority Leader, Honorable Basirat Kehinde – Deputy Leader, Honorable Saka Nurudeen – Chief Whip, Mr. H.I.K. Buhari – Council Manager and Mrs. Ajayi Oluwakemi – Council Treasurer who are all present at the donation and distribution event held at Local council hall of the community.

The Executive Director of HACEY, Rhoda Robinson lauded the community for their acceptance reaffirming the organization’s commitment to support and protect women and girls, while thanking Access bank for their support to make such impactful changes.

A beneficiary, Mrs. Ilesanmi mentioned in her acknowledgment speech that if Government and private sectors can be remembering widows and orphans as HACEY health Initiative has done, many aged people might live longer because of the love and arm.

She however thanked the organizers and prayed that they also find happiness.

The Chairman gave the closing remarks, giving special thanks to Access Bank and HACEY for addressing a need in her community. She also stated that the LGA is open to collaborations from CSOs and philanthropist.

