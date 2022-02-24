Group to Empower 1000 Secondary School Teachers with Digital Skills

Emma Okonji

TechQuest STEM Academy, a nonprofit technology education provider, has partnered with IHS Nigeria Limited, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world, to improve digital literacy of secondary school teachers.

The partnership, which targets 1000 secondary school teachers, is aimed at improving the digital literacy skills of the teachers in areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in Nigeria by building digital capabilities of teachers to help arm young people with in-demand skill sets that today’s knowledge economy requires.

This was revealed in Lagos at a programme organised recently for teachers in Lagos State. Speaking on why the programme was organised for the teachers, the Executive Director of TechQuest STEM Academy, Dr. Itoro Emembolu, said it would provide the teachers with practical hands-on activities that they can engage with and ultimately impact their students with practical knowledge of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

