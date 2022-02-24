Glo Rewards Viewers of Battle of the Year Nigeria Show

Following the huge interest by young Nigerians in the ongoing Globacom sponsored dance reality show- Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria, the telecommunications and digital services provider has announced a Fans Challenge extension and Wild Card opportunities for the show. While the Fans Challenge will allow viewers of the show win cash prizes, the Wild Card will give losing contestants the opportunity to be voted back on the show.

The company said in a statement that viewers of the show will get to win N200,000 every week in the Fans Challenge simply by making a video of them dancing to the Glo Battle Of The Year theme song, and uploading it on any of the key social media platforms- Twitter, Facebook, Instagram & Tiktok using the hashtag #GloBattleOfTheYear and tagging Globacom handles. The top four videos on each of the platforms with the highest engagements get to win N50,000 each.

“The Fans Challenge of the Glo Battle of the Year is designed to engage and reward our young, passionate and creative viewers across the country who do not have the opportunity to participate on the show. We receive a lot of feedback before, during and after each episode from fans and we now urge them to take advantage of the Fans Challenge to enjoy some reward,” it said.

The Wild Card opportunity on the other hand, gives viewers the power to decide whether or not any of the losing quarter finalists come back to the competition. All they have to do is go to www.globotynigeria.com and vote for the dancer they intend to save.

The fourth episode of the show will air this weekend on Saturday by 8 p.m. on GloTV app, and will be rebroadcasted on Sunday by 8 p.m. on NTA, and AIT on Tuesday by 9 p.m. Award-winning On-Air Personality (OAP) and actor, Do2tun hosts the show.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

