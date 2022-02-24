Federal House Aspirant Constructs N60m ICU Centre at Minna General Hospital

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A House of Representatives aspirant for Chanchaga Federal Constituency of Niger State on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Abubakar Mohammed Jeji, has commenced the construction of a N60 million Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Minna General Hospital.

Jeji will also equip the unit with state of the art equipment to bring succor to patients patronising the hospital.

The aspirant said the gesture is part of his humanitarian activities in Chanchaga Local Government Area, which he submitted started some years back with the sinking of boreholes in strategic areas of the constituency through a foundation which he set up.

Exchanging views with newsmen on the sidelines of the recently held PDP’s stakeholders meeting in Minna, Jeji said the ICU would be completed “very soon” and donated to the Ministry of Health for use by the general public.

“What I am doing is not for politics. This is what I have been doing before deciding to join politics.

“The truth is that I am not doing all these to be compensated politically, but when the clamour became unbearable I decided to throw my hat into the ring to further assist the youths if I win,” he said.

Jeji also pleaded with youths in the local government to refrain from all forms of anti social behaviours, admonishing them to engage in gainful ventures instead of disturbing the peace of the society.

“The situation in Minna is really scaring, I have discovered that there is a nexus between idleness, joblessness and drug abuse which are responsible for the current sorry state of our Youths in Minna,” he said.

He promised to make youth employment a priority if he becomes the representative of the constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Jeji commended the APC’s representative from the area in the House of Representatives, Mr. Umar Bago, saying that “he has been doing a nice job, especially in the areas of youth and women empowerment.

“Now that he is seeking to be governor I think I am the right person to take over from him though from another party.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

