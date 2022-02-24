Ethelbert Okwaranyia Buries Mum

The family of late Chief Gabriel A. Okwaranyia of Abukwa-Umuobom in Ideato South Local Government of Imo State has announced the burial rites of Lolo Roseline Anyadahu Okwaranyia.

According to the programme, vigil mass holds today, February 24, 2022, while Requiem mass holds at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Abukwa, tomorrow February 25, at 10 am. According to a statement by the family, Outing mass holds on Sunday, February 27, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Abukwa. She is survived by many children and grandchildren, among whom is Honourable Ethelbert Okwaranyia, former member, House of Representatives.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

