Ericsson Launches IoT Accelerator Connect, Offers Connectivity Access

Emma Okonji

Ericsson, a connectivity technology company has launched its Internet of Things (IoT) Accelerator Connect, designed to make IoT connectivity easier than ever for enterprises.

The Ericsson IoT Accelerator delivers a reliable and secure cellular IoT platform that empowers communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises worldwide to scale their IoT business across tens of millions of devices.

Ericsson, in a statement, said: “With one click, Ericsson IoT Accelerator Connect provides enterprises with plug-and-play access to cellular IoT connectivity. Difficult, complex and time-consuming integrations are often major challenges impacting the success of IoT projects. IoT Accelerator Connect addresses these challenges by transforming digital sales, automating business processes within the IoT ecosystem and serving user needs. IoT Accelerator Connect delivers a unifying layer of packaged services to minimize complexity.”

For developers, at their fingertips, they have instant access to connectivity best suited to their specific use case, coverage and service level needs, as well as access to automated bootstrapping of bothdevices and data destinations. Within minutes, developers can use tools to scale – from one device to millions of devices seamlessly, the statement further said.

Devices can be connected at any time, including end-to-end device onboarding, with a cellular IoT-ready module instantly connecting the subscription to the customer’s network of choice. In addition, the solution makes it easier to connect devices to public cloud endpoints.

