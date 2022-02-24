Empowering the Next Generation with Star-studded ‘Girls With Period’

Yinka Olatunbosun

The second edition of The Royal Daisy was held on February 16 at Tayo Aderinokun Auditorium, University of Lagos, Akoka Yaba. The event was organised by ‘Girls With Period,’ a non-profit organisation founded by Patricia Vin-Okopi.

‘Girls With Period’ is an initiative that helps to educate women and girls about menstrual hygiene, sex education, the importance of education, self-esteem, amongst others.

The Royal Daisy which is the school club arm of Girls With Period worked with the theme ‘Let’s Talk Period, Puberty and Peer Pressure (The 3Ps)’ for this edition.

The event which was witnessed by the likes of Adebola Williams, Grace-Charis Effah, Bolanle Olukanni, BBNaija Yousef and Saga Oma Areh, focused on expanding and sharing learning experiences among students from different schools.

The students were engaged in several educational and fun activities such as debate, interviews, quizzes, spelling bees, cultural dance and choreography etc.

The Chairman, Board of directors for ‘Girls with Period,’ Ifeoma ‘Oma Areh during her keynote speech stated their goal for the event.

“A lot of young girls begin to lose their confidence in their teenage years. It is our goal with the Royal Daisy 2.0 to empower the girl child and reach hundreds of thousands and eventually millions of women and girls across Africa with our message,” she said.

The event was graced with special guest speakers such as; Adebola Williams, Grace-Charis Bassey Effah, Bolanle Olukanni, Dayo Benjamin Laniyi, Adeoluwa Okusaga (Saga), Yusuf Garba (Yousef), Dr. Damian Avar (Sabi Doctor), Dr. Etiobhio Ose and Dr. Somefun of The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

They spoke on topics ranging from period, puberty, press pressure, pad/menstrual hygiene, confidence, sexual reproductive health, gender equality, girl-child education and empowerment etc.

Adebola Williams who spoke on ‘African Power Girls- Finding and unleashing your greatness’ which was inspired by his book “African Power Girls” remarked that his book centres on stories of different African women, who have made an impact and caused change in Africa and other parts of the world.

He further revealed that it was written to inspire and empower a generation of ‘African Power Girls.’

He gave out several copies to students who attended the Royal Daisy 2.0 event to empower the young students.

