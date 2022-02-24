Elanga’s Strike Rescues Valuable Point for United at Atletico

Anthony Elanga’s late equaliser boosted Manchester United’s hope of reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League as they fought back to draw 1-1 against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano last night.

The 19-year-old had been on the pitch less than six minutes after replacing Marcus Rashford, when he raced onto Bruno Fernandes’ perfectly-weighted pass to roll the ball past home goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Until that point it had looked as though Diego Simeone’s Spanish champions were going to take a narrow advantage to Old Trafford after delivering a masterclass in controlling the game without dominating possession.

Joao Felix’s early header from Renan Lodi’s inviting cross gave the hosts a dream starts with United looking ragged on their right, where interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s gamble of playing Victor Lindelof at full-back failed badly.

The Swedish central defender looked uncomfortable throughout and was booked for a tug on Felix before his miserable evening was ended prematurely by his withdrawal midway through the second half.

By then Atletico could and perhaps should have been two goals ahead with Sime Vrsaljko heading the ball off Lindelof and onto the United bar in the closing moments of the first half after some more dismal defending.

The second leg holds in Manchester in three weeks time.

RESULTS

Atletico 1-1 Man Utd

Benfica 2-2 Ajax

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

