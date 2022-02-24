Ekiti 2022: Olujimi’s Supporters Back Oyebanji’s Candidacy

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Scores of members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), in Efon Alaaye, hometown of the PDP flag bearer in the June 18 governorship election, Hon. Bisi Kolawole, have dumped the party and declared support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Biodun Oyebanji.

The defector belonged to the Repositioning Group, under the headship of Senator representing Ekiti South, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi.

A statement that was issued yesterday in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, by Oyebanji’s Media Assistant, Raheem Akingbolu, said the leader of the group, Ajayi Busuyi, from Ward 3, who spoke on behalf of defectors, during a ‘thank you visit to Efon Local Government, said they had lost faith in the leadership of PDP and had no choice, but to join the APC.

“Our decision to dump PDP is as a result of our conviction that APC is well positioned to provide quality leadership for Ekiti. We belonged to the repositioning group within the PDP and we had a strong belief that the group would revamp the party but all the plans were scuttled by some unprogressive elements within.

“As things stand, the future looks bleak for the PDP in Ekiti, hence our decision to align with other progressive minds to vote in Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, as governor of Ekiti State, come June 18,”

Another member of the group, Alasi Gboyega, from Ward 9, promised on behalf of others that they would henceforth join hands with APC members to woo more PDP members into APC, adding that they would not sit down and allowed Efon Alaaye to be misled by selfish politicians.

Receiving the decamped need, a former Chairman of the APC, Mr. Jide Awe, said the development was heartwarming.

The APC Candidate, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, who also spoke at the event described Efon Alaaye as his second home, adding he felt comfortable sitting with his people. He described the defection of PDP members to APC in Efon as a demonstration of love from his people.

“I feel at home being in Efon because of my early days’ upbringing in Efon and the fact that my father was once a Principal in the community. In particular, I congratulate the teachers here today because my parents were teachers and I’m going to be a teacher- governor. Another issue that impresses me here today is the defection of many people from PDP.

“To me, this is symbolic and a signal that Efon people are prepared for the task ahead. I assure those coming in of a level playing field in APC and I promise to always be there for our people.”

Meanwhile, a PDP chieftain and former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Paul Olatunde Alabi, has called on Ekiti people, regardless of their parties, to support Oyebanji in the June 18 poll.

Receiving Oyebanji and other leaders of APC who visited him at his Ijesa-Isu Ekiti country home, on Wednesday, the former deputy Governor, said having worked closely with Oyenbanji in the past and had taken time to follow his career trajectory, that he could vouch for him as a committed Ekitiman, who would take the state to the next level.

