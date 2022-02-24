EKEDC Moves to Improve Power Supply in Agbara, Lekki

Ugo Aliogo

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has signed an agreement with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) towards improving electricity supply to Agbara, Lekki and many other areas within its operational network.

EKEDC in a statement made available to THISDAY by the Team Lead, Brand and Communication, Oluwasesan Raji, said the project agreement was signed by the two companies to ensure the improvement and upgrade of certain distribution infrastructure within EKEDC’s franchise area ultimately sets, “the foundation to assure the availability of reliable and quality power supply of up to 200MW to customers within Eko Disco’s network, including tertiary institutions.”

The General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia revealed that the agreement was signed recently when the EKEDC Chairman, Mr. Oritsedere Otubu visited the NDPHC and other key stakeholders of the power industry at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He also stated that the agreement is in furtherance to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between EKEDC and NDPHC last year in Lagos in the presence of the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with the aim of identifying opportunities for the enhancement of power supply within EKEDC’s Network.

During his meeting with industry stakeholders in Abuja, Otubu disclosed that the growth of industrial and commercial activities within the company’s franchise area has resulted in an increased demand for power supply.

He said, “We currently receive between 400-450MW from the national grid, and this can no longer meet the present demand of our customers. Further, the current drop in load generation has placed us in a tough situation in which we have to carry out load shedding in some parts of our network. Hence, we have embarked on this agreement with NDPHC to source for an alternative means of improving power supply to our customers.”

The EKEDC Chairman also noted that with this agreement, the Company will supply more power to the tertiary institutions within its network such as the University of Lagos (UNILAG), College of Medicine at Idi-Araba and Lagos State University (LASU) to boost academic activities in the schools.

Speaking at the event, The MD/CEO of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Engr. Chiedu Ugbo commended EKEDC for its efforts towards the finalising the agreement which sets the pace to enable the delivery of the agreed MW via one of its subsidiaries, Alaoji Generation Company Limited.

