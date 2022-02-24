ECCIMA to provide insurance at 33rd Trade Fair

Gideon Arinze

The President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Jasper Nduagwuike has assured that there will be insurance for both exhibitors and participants during the 33rd international Tradefair.

Addressing newsmen ahead of the Trade fair, which will be held between March 25 and April 4, Nduagwuike said that ECCIMA was already holding talks with insurance companies that will issue covers for exhibitors, participants and their wares during the fair.

He explained that despite the spate of insecurity in the country, the chamber was determined to ensure the protection of lives and property of exhibitors.

“To achieve this, we have met the Army, The Police, DSS and other security agencies in the state and they have assured us of their support,” he said.

He noted that the theme: “Opening up Nigerian Business Windows for Competitiveness in the Emerging Global Market” would not have come at a better time than now when there are efforts to revive the Nigerian economy.

Nduagwuike also announced that the ECCIMA was engaging the EEDC to ensure that there is uninterrupted power supply all through the period of the Tradefair.

He announced that the Nigerian Breweries and the embassies of Bangladesh, Namibia and Ghana have all confirmed their attendance at the fair.

“Others are the Nigerian immigration service and the Nigerian customs Service, he said adding that, “We are ready for the fair.

