Don’t Turn Osun into a Battlefield, Security Expert Urges Aregbesola, Oyetola

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Lekan Ojo, has cautioned former Governor of Osun State, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, and the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola not to lead the state into a battle field for the sake of posterity.

Ojo, who spoke with THISDAY yesterday in Oshogbo on the rift between Aregbesola and Oyetola, noted that Aregbesola seemed to be powerful in the state but the incumbent governor must endeavour to endure the end of his second term.

Ojo, who is also a security expert, contended that if the crisis is allowed to persist it would lead to the end of APC as a party in the state.

He said that Aregbesola and Oyetola were like two parallel line now that can never meet.

He remarked that “somebody who is your boy today could be your leader tomorrow.”

Ojo equally stressed that the primary has determined the faith of the party and would help to make or mar the political party.

He cautioned all disgruntled dissidents in APC to allow peace to reign in the state because the state belonged to everyone.

He cautioned that Osun people are not at war, therefore, those that are loyal to Aregbesola and Oyetola should be magnanimous in victory.

Ojo, however, noted that since the party is already polarised it would be a big risk for the APC.

The security expert canvassed support for the Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amechi as presidential candidate of the APC while Kaduna State Governor, Mr. Nasir El-Rufai would be his running mate.

He stressed that Governor of River State, Mr. Nelson Wike, could as well pick the Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential ticket while Sokoto State Governor, Mr. Aminu Tambuwal, should equally be his running mate as well.

He described Amechi and Wike as good hands that could pilot the affairs of the country for better.

He described Amechi with El-rufai and Wike with Tambuwal as a good combination that are superb.

