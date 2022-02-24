CSCS Boss Elected AMEDA Vice President

Kayode Tokede

In strengthening its governance and execution of strategic objectives, the regional association of global Central Securities Depositories (CSDs), Africa and Middle East Depositories Association (AMEDA), elected Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc as its Vice President.

Jalo-Waziri would be working closely with Mr. Abdalla Abdin, the Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Clear, who currently serves as the President of the association, in steering the affairs of AMEDA and leading execution of strategic initiatives towards delivering value to its members and broader stakeholders.

Jalo-Waziri, who also represents the global community of Central Securities Depositories on the Operating Committee of the International Securities Services Association (ISSA) brings to AMEDA almost three decades hands-on experience in the region’s financial services sector, across different segments of the market, including capital market regulation, pensions and conventional asset management, investment and commercial banking, Exchange management and post-trade services.

As the Chief Executive Officer of CSCS, Mr. Jalo-Waziri has led transformation of CSCS into an agile and innovative market infrastructure, delivering unprecedented results to the company’s shareholders and broader Nigerian capital market stakeholders.

Speaking on the election, Mr. Jalo-Waziri noted: “I feel greatly honored by my nomination and more so the overwhelming vote of confidence at the election. I thank my colleagues in the association and reckon this election as a call to service in advancing post-trade services and broader capital market development in Africa and Middle East regions.

“Central Securities Depositories have pivotal roles to play in deepening Africa’s capital market and I am excited to work with established professionals through the collective prowess that AMEDA affords in leading the desired change in our respective capital market ecosystem and broader continent. I am excited at the commitment of our President, Mr. Abdalla Abdin, and all members towards our mission, and this reinforces my confidence in our collective ability to change the narratives of capital markets in Africa and Middle East”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

