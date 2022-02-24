Couples Donate ICT Centre in Kwara School

Nosa Alekhuogie

The Group Managing Director/CEO of VDT Communications Limited, Abiodun Omoniyi and his wife Mrs. Shade Omoniyi have donated an ICT Centre to the Okeya-Ipo High School in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

They handed over the ICT Centre comprising three classrooms and four offices to the Okeya-Ipo Community Development Association (OCDA) and the Okeya-IpoHigh School Authority on 19th February, 2022, during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Okeya-Ipo High School.

The ICT Centre is well equipped with modern ICT facilities and other equipment including: server, 63 workstations, 13 ceiling fans, 7.5KVA inverter with tubular batteries of 5200 wattseach, solar panels, two units of 200 Watt solar flood lights, two units of wireless routers and other networking accessories.

It also has multipurpose LaserJet printer (printer, scanner and photocopier), multimedia projector with display screen and furniture for classes and computer room.

Abiodun Omoniyi, who is the GMD/CEO of VDT Communications and his wife, Shade, who is the Executive Chairman, Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS), had earlier pledged the donation of the ICT Centre on the 26th December, 2020 during the 7th Okeya-Ipo day celebration and the 10th coronation anniversary of His Royal Highness Oba Saheed GiwaOpadoye (Oludopo of Okeya-Ipo), after the two were conferred with the chieftaincy titles of Asiwaju of Okeya-Ipo and Yeye Asiwaju of Okeya-Ipo respectively as an expression of gratitude by the Okeya-Ipo community for their contributions towards the development of Okeya-Ipo and environs over the years.

In appreciation for the honour the community had given them, both had pledged the donation of the ICT Centre to Okeya-Ipo High School. And in March 2021, a dilapidated block of three classrooms and four offices was handed over to Abiodun and Shade by the Okeya-Ipo community Development Association (OCDA) and the Okeya-Ipo High School Authority, with a view to delivering a well-equipped ICT Centre for the school.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

