Buhari Rejoices with Primate Ositelu at 70

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Primate of The Church of The Lord Worldwide (TCLW), His Holiness, Most Rev. Dr. Rufus Okikiola Ositelu on his 70th birthday anniversary.

The president, according to a statement by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, yesterday, joined all church leaders, members, family and friends to share in the joyous occasion.

Buhari rejoiced with the TCLW leader as he turned a septuagenarian, taking into account his many contributions to national development, particularly in education, health, infrastructure and, most significantly, consistently upholding the nation in prayers.

The president believed the scholarly background of Ositelu greatly impacted on his influence, teachings and leadership, and has translated into gains for many, showing clearly in the many leadership roles he has held, including former Vice President of Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), former President and initiator, United Aladura Churches (UAC), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and former elected member of the Central Committee, Executive Committee and Finance Committee of World Council of Churches (WCC).

Buhari affirmed that the Aladura Patriarch’s high sense of patriotism was evidenced in his position on counselling leaders on programmes and policies that directly improve the livelihood of people, empowerment of youth and women and elimination of violence against women and children, which demonstrate his love for humanity.

The president, therefore, prayed for the wellbeing of the church leader in health, strength and wisdom.

