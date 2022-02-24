Breaking: Buhari Arrives Nasarawa on Two-day Working Visit

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday arrived Nasarawa State for a two-day working visit to inaugurate projects executed by both the federal and Nasarawa State governments.

The president was received by the host governor, Abdullahi Sule, ably supported by governors of Plateau, Kogi, Kebbi and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Ministers of Aviation, Special Duties, Science and Technology.

Others on ground to receive the president were the three senators representing the state at the National Assembly, as well as the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and other prominent sons and daughters of the state.

President Buhari, whose Nigeria Air Force chopper marked 5N FG2 landed at the Lafia Cargo Airport at exactly 9: 57am, expressed joy that he had landed safely.

The president added that he was very happy to be in Nasarawa State to inaugurate some projects executed by government in the state.

President Buhari, upon landing at the Lafia Cargo Airport, located in Kwandere area of Lafia Local Government Area of the state, proceeded with the inauguration of the Lafia Cargo Airport.

The Lafia Cargo Airport was conceived by the erstwhile Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, but completed recently by the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Sule.

Details later…

