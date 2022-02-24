BACTERIAL VAGINOSIS BV Part 2

Last week, we started an interesting discussion on Bacterial vaginosis (BV). We discussed the meaning of BV, overall function and floral of the vagina. This week, we will be concluding with vaginal floral imbalance, symptoms and treatment of BV.

VAGINAL FLORAL IMBALANCE

Vaginal imbalances and infections can be triggered by a variety of factors. These include;

1. Menstruation

Our periods can be a vaginal problem on a monthly basis. Hormonal fluctuations and the start of the menstrual cycle can upset the vaginal flora’s balance, which can cause an infection like BV.

During menstrual flow, bacteria level is altered, pH rises and Lactobacillus (good vaginal bacteria) decreases, the amount of other bacteria normally found in the vaginal environment increases. When the menstrual flow stops, the pH drops and the Lactobacilli counts rises. This restores the normal equilibrium and is repeatable cycle after cycle.

2. Sex

Sexual activities, especially unprotected intercourse with a partner, might introduce new microbes into the vaginal cavity. When the Lactobacillus bacteria population is disrupted, less desirable bacteria take over and make the woman susceptible to infections. Having a healthy vaginal flora, on the other hand, can help build a healthy defense against sexually transmitted infections like chlamydia, gonorrhea etc.

3. Hygiene

Proper hygiene is essential for genital wellness. Women, on the other hand, frequently feel compelled to cleanse their genital area with highly scented bath and shower products. This is not necessary as the vaginal is a self-cleansing organ and does not need any chemical cleanse. Harsh soaps can upset our vaginal flora balance. In truth, the vagina is intended to keep itself clean through natural secretions (discharge), therefore maintaining excellent genital health does not require the use of harsh chemicals. Cleaning your vaginal area effectively requires warm water and optional unscented soap. A healthy vaginal smell should not be unpleasant, but it may have a natural odor.

4. Pregnancy

Pregnant women are at an increased risk of contracting this infection due to the changes of hormones happening in their body. Untreated bacterial vaginosis has been linked to pregnancy complications, premature birth and low birthweight. BV has also been associated to miscarriage and early membrane rupture in other studies. When a baby is delivered prematurely or with a low birth weight, they are at risk for a variety of problems, including undeveloped organs, infections, jaundice, and brain hemorrhage. Pregnant women are advised to treat BV as soon as reported.

5. Stress

Stress can affect the microbiome in both the stomach and the vaginal canal, which you may not be aware of. When we are stressed, our “fight-or-flight” response can be damaging to our vaginal flora, especially if the stress lasts for a long time. Long-term exposure to stressful conditions can increase cortisol production, which affects glycogen levels in the vaginal canal and, as a result affect populations of Lactobacilli that like to ferment it resulting in a reduction in Lactobacilli levels which can increase the risk of vaginal infections.

6. Menopause

When a woman’s reproductive phase is over, she approaches and goes through menopause. This changes the vaginal microbiome once again. The vagina is particularly vulnerable to infection at this time, as decreased oestrogen is noted with less glycogen which results in fewer populations of Lactobacilli (the good bacteria). The vaginal pH increases and such changes in the environment may result in dryness, lowered sexual health and various other symptoms. Some women find it helpful to take a probiotic at this time, to help keep the vaginal microbiome well supported and lubricated.

SYMPTOMS OF BACTERIA VAGINOSIS

The symptoms of BV includes but not limited to the underlisted:

• A strong or unusual smell from the vagina, commonly described as a ‘fishy smell’

• Watery, white, or grey discharge from the vagina

• Burning sensation while urinating

• Itching around the vagina region

TREATMENT FOR BACTERIA VAGINOSIS

Bacteria vaginosis is treated with antibiotics. Taking probiotics before, during, and after a drug treatment can be beneficial in order to support the growth of healthy bacteria. The infection can be treated with antibiotics which should be prescribed by a doctor.

• Take the antibiotic twice daily for seven days.

• Take the tablets after meals to avoid nausea and upset stomach, which are common side effects of the prescribed antibiotics.

• Do not drink alcohol while you are still in treatment.

If you are unable to take the prescribed medications, your doctor may recommend a vaginal cream such as clindamycin for the prescribed number of nights applied to the vaginal area.

CONCLUSION

Bacterial vaginosis, though a minor infection might put you at risk for more serious infections if untreated. If you have BV, you become susceptible and more likely to contract other sexually transmitted infections, such as gonorrhea, chlamydia, or trichomoniasis. Should you notice any of the above listed signs and symptoms, do not hesitate to visit your gynecologist/fertility specialist. It is important to note that a simple course of antibiotics might be all that is needed to get things back on track.

