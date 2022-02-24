Amal Botanicals Set for Asia, South America Markets after Fifth Anniversary

Sunday Ehigiator

Leading Baby Care Brand in Africa, Amal Botanicals, has revealed that it intends to break into the Asian and South American markets in the next five years, even as the company is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

In a statement yesterday issued in commemoration of the five-year milestone, the company appreciated its customers across the world for standing by them through challenging times, while equally looking forward to future opportunities, with a promise of

continued service to the environment and the people.

According to the Founder, Amal Botanicals, Zuwaira Shuaib, “The last five years have given us plenty of reasons to celebrate. Our Brand has enjoyed Brand Loyalty, the team and leadership have grown and shown that brand culture is not a misfit in an African Brand.

“Amal Botanicals has played a significant role in the growth of the natural ingredients market, the manufacturing sector of the economy and huge impact in ensuring that babies, pregnant women, and nursing mothers continue to benefit from products made with the eco-system as a top priority.”

