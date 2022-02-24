A’lbom 2023: Youth Leaders Want Senatorial Seat Zoned to Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Youth leaders in Akwa Ibom South (Eket) Senatorial District has demanded that the senatorial seat be zoned to Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency for fairness, justice and equity.

The youth leaders made their position known in a communique after their meeting in Eket on yesterday. The communique was read by the Youth Leader, Mr. Theodore William.

Although zoning arrangement is not codified in any law in existence in the state, William said the sacred convention has saved the senatorial district from political tension.

He said the new political dispensation demanded that Ikot Abasi should go for the senate seat, stressing that all the three federal constituencies have taken their turns of eight years respectively.

Williams said: “Historically, on the political arena, the senate seat in this district has long taken a scared zoning pattern.

“The senate seat had adopted a natural zoning pattern within these three federal constituencies.

“In 1979, Senator Victor Akan of blessed memories represented the now Oron Federal Constituency at the senate during the botched second republic.

“In 1992, Senator Etang Edet Umoyo, who is now late, represented Eket Senatorial District on the term of Eket Federal Constituency even though the third republic was short lived.

“At the birth of the Fourth Republic, the elders and leaders of Eket Senatorial District were committed and saw the need to sustain and promote the zoning pattern in the senatorial district.

“To that end, the slot for the Senate seat was zoned to Ikot Abasi Federal

Constituency, which prior to this time had not had a shot and this led to the emergence of Senator Udoma Udo Udoma.

“With the commencement of the new chapter of zoning, the lot falls on the turn of Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency to start the second round.”

He said as youth leaders and custodian of the conscience, safety, advancement and prosperity of the senatorial district, they would not sit-down, fold arms and watch people to throw the area into calamity.

He added that the youth leaders in Akwa Ibom South senatorial district would not recognise any aspirant outside Ikot Abasi, stressing that the essence of zoning was to reduce the complaints of marginalisation by different ethnic groups.

