Al Ghalib Set to Release ‘Shake the Room’

Returning from a 4- Year Hiatus, Nigerian – Born contemporary musician Al Ghalib draws similarities between himself, Kanye West and Jesus Christ on his new record ‘Shake the Room’, which is set to be the first single off his forthcoming project “4”

Al Ghalib reflects on his return, stating that “nothing has changed” since he last released music 4 years ago – in reference to the level of artistry on the music scene. The eclectic record is accompanied by a short film titled “4”, which gives an insight into his musical journey and the reason for his 4-year hiatus, in addition to what inspired his return.

Four years ago, right before his abrupt departure from the music scene, Al Ghalib headlined his first-ever concert at the African artist foundation, a venue that has anchored global superstars like Skepta, Jidenna and many more.

The Nigerian-Born musician released his critically acclaimed project “THE ‘The Ghalibonawave EP’ in 2018, earning him a No.1 spot on the Nigerian ITunes album charts above Drake’s ‘Scorpions’ and No.16 spot on Nigerian Apple Music album charts.

As reflected in his sound, some of Al Ghalib’s biggest inspirations include Kanye West, Asap Rocky, 2pac, Jesse Jagz, Partynextdoor, Daft Punk and Sade. With a contemporary/multi-dimensional style, strongly influenced by hip-hop, R&B and Dancehall, Al Ghalib has earned a co-sign from many established acts, not excluding Afrobeats superstar, Davido, who he went on to open for at his 2018 headlined concert held at Eko Atlantic, with over twenty thousand attendees.

