‘Abia PDP Won’t Lack Funds, Support to Win 2023 Poll’

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Chief Chima Anyaso has assured that the party would be adequately funded and provided with needed logistics for smooth electioneering to win the 2023 general election.

He gave the assurance at a meeting of Bende federal constituency stakeholders held at Igbere, saying that the mistakes of 2019 that cost the party victory in Bende would not be allowed to repeat itself.

The contest for the Bende federal constituency was a battle royale between PDP and All Progressives Congress (APC) with the latter coming tops.

But Anyaso, who was the PDP candidate in 2019, vowed to financially strengthen the party leadership at the ward, local government and state levels to energise them for a successful outing in the forthcoming general election.

He announced huge amount of financial support for PDP to be distributed from polling unit to all levels of party leadership in the state, adding that jeeps would also be made available for logistics for the 225 polling units in the 13 wards of Bende.

Though he has not declared his interest for any elective position in 2023, the billionaire businessman said that he has “the capacity to achieve my goals”, adding that he remained committed to the progress of his people.

He charged Bende people, especially PDP faithful to close their ranks and work with unity of purpose to win elections as on his part he would neither allow people to intimidate him with their contact nor give room for unpopular person to represent Bende.

According to him, Bende people should have a free hand to decide who should represent them at both state and federal constituency levels as “Bende is greater than one individual”.

Anyaso also charged youths to be alive to their responsibility of making positive contributions for the growth and sustenance of the nation’s democracy and national development.

He urged young persons to remove their minds from the get-rich-quick syndrome and remain focused, consistent and determined to make it in life through legitimate means, citing himself as an example.

In his remarks the member representing Bende South state constituency, Hon Emmanuel Ndubuisi lauded Anyaso for his philanthropy and also for promoting the ruling PDP with financial and logistics support.

Other stakeholders, including the state commissioner for basic education, Ukwu Rocks Emma and the chairman of PDP in Bende, Chief Dike C. Dike, all joined in praising Chief Anyaso for being a good party man and enjoined other party chieftains to emulate him.

