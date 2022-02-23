Zverev Sets New Tennis Record at Mexican Open

World number three tennis player, Alexander Zverev, defeated Jenson Brooksby in three sets at the Mexican Open in a first-round contest which sets a new record for the latest finish to a tennis match.

Defending champion Zverev won 3-6 7-6 (12-10) 6-2 with the match ending at 4:55am local time in Acapulco.

A marathon second set was clinched by the German in one hour and 51 minutes.

The previous latest finish was 4:34am when Lleyton Hewitt beat Marcos Baghdatis at the 2008 Australian Open.

Play in Acaplulco does not begin until 6pm local time because of the heat and humidity, and all three of Monday’s Centre Court matches lasted more than three hours.

The three hour 20-minute match between Zverev, 24, and 21-year-old American Brooksby – which did not get under way until 1:35am – fell one minute short of the longest match in Mexican Open history.

That record had been set earlier on Monday, when Stefan Kozlov defeated 2014 champion Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (10-8) 5-7 6-3.

John Isner and Fernando Verdasco also came close to rivalling that time, as Isner prevailed 7-5 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-3) after three hours and 14 minutes.

Zverev will face compatriot Peter Gojowczyk next tonight.

