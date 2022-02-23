Varsity Don Tasks NUC on Reform, Curriculum Upgrade

Funmi Ogundare

A Professor of Curriculum Studies and Education English (TESL), Department of Arts and Social Sciences Education, University of Lagos, Anthonia Ngozika Maduekwe, has called on the National Universities Commission (NUC) to reform and upgrade the curriculum and instruction of English as Second Language (ESL) teacher education programme in Nigeria.

Maduekwe, who said this recently, while delivering her inaugural lecture titled ‘TESL Pedagogy: A Paradigm Shift for Global Competitiveness’, said such must be focused on structure, duration, certification, competency and motivation.

“Despite the efforts to promote sustainable proficiency in teaching English as a second language pedagogy in Nigeria, especially at the university level, the quality of English teacher education and professional practice have continued to attract severe criticisms,” the don said.

She added that many graduates and non-graduates have challenges communicating properly in English.

According to Maduekwe, Nigerian graduates come out of school with high expectations and ambitions, yet their skills and competencies for work fall short of expectations.

“Universities should be more technology-driven in order to create new learning processes that meet international standards of teaching and learning, information management and record-keeping to safeguard the integrity of the certificates they award,” she explained. “Priorities should also include the introduction the introduction of such courses as coding and robotics in the curriculum which can usher students into the era of the fourth revolution and prepare them for jobs of the future.”

