Use of Hijab in Kwara Schools, Constitutional Rights of Everyone, Says AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said the use of Hijab government-owned schools, “is a constitutional right of every person, especially in public space.”

AbdulRazaq therefore said,” the use of hijaab in public schools is a constitutional right that the government shall protect for anyone and everyone willing to use it.”

In a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday, signed by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, the

governor however condemned what he described as the reckless attempts by some fifth columnists to, “polarise our state along religious lines, using the settled question of hijaab in public schools as a smokescreen to advance their evil intent.”

AbdulRazaq statement titled, “Our Stand On Hijab Based On Law, Respect for Pluralism,” read: “Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq wishes to once again clarify that Kwara State is a plural society whose diversity and peaceful coexistence as the southernmost northern state are its most unique selling points.

He pointed out that the governor maintains the earlier position of the state government on the question of hijaab that based on subsisting court judgments which were built on the constitution,

“The government’s strategic patience in the handling of delicate matters involving the people it swore to protect is not same as pandering to anyone’s whims.

“Consequently, the governor stands firmly by government’s policy on the permissibility of hijaab for every Muslim girl child who desires to wear it in all public schools.

“The governor appeals to the people of the state to not allow agents of fake news and disinformation to mislead them and set them against one another.

“This administration, to be sure, is beholden only to the law, truth and fairness to all at all times.”

