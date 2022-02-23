US Consulate Donates e-Library to Chrisland Varsity

The United States Consulate has donated e-library resources to Chrisland University, Abeokuta, to enhance research in the institution and promote opportunities for students and scholars.

The Deputy Public Affairs Officer of the consulate, Jennifer Foltz, urged Nigerian students and other researchers to take advantage of the plethora of American educational opportunities to better their careers while in school.

“As we travel across southern Nigeria, we try to know different universities; we try to get to know the leadership, the faculties, the staff, the students and define what areas of specialities they have, what areas of research, so that we can look for ways to collaborate,” stated Foltz. “So, we are here today at Chrisland University, Abeokuta, to learn more about the university and see which areas we can forge our partnership.”

She disclosed that the American government had about seven US full-scholarship programmes for students at various universities in Nigeria where research and teachings, among other activities.

The consulate said it was impressed by the university’s research focus and scholarly mode of imparting knowledge to its teeming students and pledged to forge more collaboration that would benefit the students in several ways.

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Chinedum Peace Babalola, expressed optimism that the institution would use the opportunity of the visit to start a warm relationship on capacity-building support through knowledge sharing exchange programmes, among others.

Prof. Babalola also disclosed that the university was almost through with its plan to establish an institute for security, development, and diplomacy.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

