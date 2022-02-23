Super Falcons in Crucial Clash with Lady Elephants

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will be hoping to consolidate on their two-nil advantage from the first leg in Abuja last week when they file out against the Lady Elephants in Abidjan this afternoon.

A win or draw will see the Nigerian ladies book the ticket to join the likes of

Zambia, Senegal, Zambia, Uganda and Burundi who have reached the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Zambian ladies drew 1-1 against Namibia yesterday to secure their qualification on the away goals rule.

The second leg of their play-off, played in South Africa with Namibia as the designated home side, saw both teams approach the match in an attacking manner after a goalless draw in the first leg last Wednesday.

Namibia took an early lead through Emma Naris and were ahead at the break following a first half which saw chances for both sides in Johannesburg.

However, the Copper Queens punished Namibia with 20 minutes to go through substitute Siomala Mapepa.

The 1-1 draw was enough to see Zambia make the finals for the third time in their history.

The Copper Queens are the fourth side to book their spot at the finals after hosts Morocco, Uganda and Burundi, who secured their place with a 11-1 aggregate win over Djibouti on Monday.

Senegal also went through when they defeated Mali 3-2 on penalties after a 1-0 defeat in Bamako.

Senegal had beaten their West African rivals 1-0 in last week’s first leg, but Agueissa Diarra’s 14th-minute goal in Bamako meant the game went to spot kicks.

The final seven qualifying ties will be decided today.

Morocco will host the Women’s Nations Cup from 2-23 July, with the four semi-finalists automatically qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

RESULTS

Namibia 1-1 Zambia1-1 agg -(Zambia qualify on away goals)

Mali 1-0 Senegal 1-1 agg -(Senegal qualify 3-2 in shootouts)

TODAY

Gabon v Togo (1-2 agg)

Eq’ Guinea v Tunisia (0-5 agg)

Gambia v Cameroon (0-8 agg)

Ivory Coast v Nigeria (0-2 agg)

B’Faso v G’Bissau (6-0 agg)

Botswana v Zimbabwe (3-1 agg)

Algeria v South Africa (0-2 agg)

