Ronaldo to Face Old Rivals Atletico as UCL Drama Continues

Cristiano Ronaldo will face old rivals Atletico Madrid as the UEFA Champions League drama continues this week. The Manchester United forward has a very interesting history when it comes to matches against the Spaniards and his English club side will be hoping he produces some of the brilliant magic he has shown against Diego Simeone’s side between 2014 and 2019 seasons.

The 37-year-old who yesterday became the most followed celebrity on Instagram with 400 million followers worldwide, has scored an impressive 25 goals in 35 games against Atletico Madrid, including two hattricks in the knockout stages of the Champions League competition. The last of their meetings was in Turin with the Madrid side coming off on the losing end.

Two beautiful headers and a penalty by Ronaldo saw Italian giants Juventus leap past the Rojiblanco’s 2-0 advantage coming into the game.

This week’s encounter billed for tonight will see the current La Liga champions, Atletico Madrid, take on three-time Champions League winners Manchester United in front of their home fans at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Fans rejoiced last week after the competition returned from a two months break and the kick-off got even more exciting following the announcement by the competition’s sponsor and international Premium Lager beer, Heineken, of its plans to roll out viewing centres in five cities across Nigeria.

The Heineken Live Viewing centres will kick off in Port Harcourt on March, 8th 2022 with the second leg of the Liverpool-Inter Milan Round of 16 match.

The Reds head into that fixture with a 2-0 advantage. The other cities that will witness these fun gatherings include Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Warri.

RESULTS

Chelsea – Lille

Villarreal- Juventus

TODAY @9pm

Atletico v Man Utd

Benfica v Ajax

