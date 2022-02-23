Police Sergeant Dies in Ogun Ex-Governor’s Residence

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A police sergeant, Adeleke Ogunsola, who was hit by the driver of a former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel on Saturday, while opening the gate of the ex-governor’s Asoludero residence, has died in Sagamu.

Ogunsola was said to be one of the police officers posted to guard residence of Daniel.

It was gathered that the policeman was hit by the vehicle being driven by the Daniel’s driver, when the gate bounced back.

The policeman, was thereafter rushed to a hospital, where he was said to have eventually died.

The accident, was said to be causing anger in police circle, as some expressed displeasure that the late sergeant was turned to gatekeeper instead of the job he was posted to do in Daniel’s house.

It was learnt that each of the policemen posted to the residence collect N2,500 allowance weekly.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying, however, that it was an accident.

“That was an accident. He was opening the gate, the gate bounced back and the driver mistakenly hit him with the gate. It’s an accident,

The PPRO said that the Ogun State Command has sent a condolence message to the family of the deceased.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

