Police Arrest Three Suspects for Violence in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Following the violence that erupted on Tuesday in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, the authorities of the state police command has arrested three suspects in connection with the violence.

Already, one of the suspects that sustained serious injuries during the violence has been taken to University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital Complex for medical attention.

THISDAY checks revealed that the cause of the violence is yet to be ascertained at the time of filling this report but some of the residents of the areas where the violence broke out told journalists yesterday that the violence was due to the crisis between the two groups suspected to be hoodlums in the areas.

The areas where the violence broke out include, Adeeta, Adeta, Isale, Jagun and Kuntu areas of Ilorin.

Dangerous weapons such as guns, bottles and machetes were freely used by hoodlums of the areas who engaged themselves in the bloody clash.

Contacted on the development, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday said that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Okasanmi, who warned parents and guardians to take care of their children, said that anyone caught threatening the existing peace in the state would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

