PDP Mocks APC for Postponing National Convention Again

Chuks Okocha

The PDP yesterday mocked the ruling party saying that the continuous inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct a national convention explains why all sectors of the country “have been in shamble under the incompetent, corrupt, rudderless and overtly confused APC administration.”

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said the APC’s postponement of its national Convention yet again validated PDP’s stance that the APC was a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of strange bed fellows, “political buccaneers and ferocious power mongers on a mission to wreck our nation.”

The PDP stated that the APC which cannot conduct its own internal affairs could not be expected to successfully manage the affairs of a nation like Nigeria, adding that, “the APC is a perfect example of failure both as a party and government unable to conduct a simple national convention in two years.

“It has become a Russian Roulette with unending request for extension of time to undertake a routine statutory political activity.”

According to the PDP, “our party is not surprised that the APC, a party of backstabbers, again postponed its national convention already scheduled for February 26, 2022.”

It is rather saddening how a set of confused, greedy, deceitful, hard-heartened and self-centered individuals who cannot run a creditable organisation foisted themselves in power and plunged our nation into the economic, security and social mess that we face today.

“As a vacuous political contraption without a soul, peopled by “political warlords” without conscience and operating without rules, the APC is a bunch of inchoate sailors clobbered together for remote personal gain; operating without a Board of Trustees (BoT) and a National Working Committee (NWC); exists in violation of rules while constituting itself to a threat to our national unity and corporate existence as a nation.”

Accordingly, the PDP said, “APC’s postponement of its national conventions had always been a fallout of the horrible infighting, backbiting and gang war by “political bandits” who are desperate for power and access to our national treasury. That explains why their congresses and other activities are always marred by violence, bloodletting and killings.”

Moreover, the PDP said the APC was not capable of holding a national convention having become defunct since December 8, 2020, “when it dissolved all its states, zonal and national party structures and set up an illegal contrivance called the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.”

“The failure of the APC to hold a National Convention is therefore a clear warning to those aspiring for various positions in the 2023 election on its platform to note that with the APC, they are on a journey to nowhere.

“The only way the APC can legitimately participate in the 2023 general is to re-apply to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for fresh registration as a political party”, the main opposition party lampooned the APC.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

