Ondo Indigenes Seek Akeredolu’s Intervention over Ill-treatment in Rivers State

Ondo State natives resident in Rivers State have called on the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to save them from the alleged ill-treatment meted out on them by their host communities.

This is coming two weeks after a fisherman was reported killed while scores of others were injured in Brass Island of Bayelsa State following a pirate attack on the sea. The victims, who are said to be of Ilaje ethnic group from Ondo State and residing on the island, had set out to fish on the high sea.

The appeal was contained in a ‘Save Our Soul (SOS)’ letter made available to journalists yesterday which was jointly signed on behalf of the affected persons by Iseoluwa Saheyi from Mamakri (Ajegunle) and Selofe Samagbeyi Furupaka (Ago-Eri) communities.

They explained that fate brought them to the area, where they carry out their fishing activities which they inherited from their forefathers, lamenting that the communities where they carry out their work have continually exposed them to various types of inhuman treatment, despite being in the same Nigeria, their country.

The letter read: “Specifically, between January 2021 and February 19, 2022, we have lost about 250 outboard engines, while many people have been kidnapped without knowing their whereabouts.

“The two major communities where this evil is being perpetrated are Mamakri (Ajegunle) and Furupaka (Ago-Eri), opposite Yokoto, Bonny Local Government Area.

“Having been dehumanised and traumatised as a result of the ordeal meted on us in Rivers State, we are therefore, constrained to write to you officially as the governor of Ondo State to come to our rescue in Rivers State, as our people could no longer fish peacefully without outboard engines not being carted away or people being kidnapped.

“We also use this opportunity to call on all the traditional rulers in Ilaje, Egbe Omo Ilaje and all the youth bodies to see this as a serious concern because we are much aware that as we are sojourning in River State, so also other people are doing same in Ilaje.”

