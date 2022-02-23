Mohammed Hits Centennial with Gorica

Former Golden Eaglets Captain, Musa Mohammed, is yearning for more accolades after hitting a landmark 100 caps in with Croatia’s HNK Gorica last weekend.

The 25-year-old Mohammed who led the national Under-17 to World Cup glory in the United Arab Emirates in 2013, has been a defensive mainstay for the Croatian side following his transfer from Turkish Super Lig side Basaksehir FK in 2018.

Though he has a running contract till May 2022, the pacy defender who also led the Flying Eagles to win the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2015, said he was thrilled with his latest achievement, adding he is still in his good elements to carry on playing for both club and country.

“It has been a long journey and I’m super excited after playing my hundredth game for Gorica just last weekend, “Mohammed said. “But I’m still looking forward to doing more for the club if I’m given the opportunity.”

Mohammed is one of the fledges who blossomed under coach Manu Garba at youth international level but has yet to make a splash at full international with few caps shockingly yet with the Super Eagles.

“Like I said, I’m always ready to do more if given the opportunity whether at club or country level,” the Kano-born Mohammed who captained the Super Eagles B against Atletico Madrid in 2018.

“I put all my efforts when I’m on the field; and I want to carry on playing for Gorica if given the chance; and I can say the same for the Super Eagles if given the opportunity,” he concluded.

