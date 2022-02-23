Lawmakers Pledge More Funding for Unity Colleges

A member, representing Lagos Island Federal Constituency 2 at the House of Representatives, Hon. Kayode​ Akiolu, has​ announced plans by the National Assembly to reposition the 110​ unity schools across the country, to enable them achieve the aim of their founding fathers.

Akiolu, a member of the 1999 set of King’s College old boys, said this at the 101st inter-house sports competition of the college in Lagos.

He noted that unity colleges, especially King’s College, have endured many years, resulting to the current state of decay. So getting them to their old glory days may not be instant.

According to him, the National Assembly is making efforts to ensure that enough budget is allocated to cater for their needs.

“However, we know the current downturn of the​ country’s economy, following the impact of COVID-19 and of course, other sectors are jostling for the same attention.​

“We in the National Assembly through the Committee of Education, are trying to reinstate these unity schools by ensuring that we pump enough funds into each of them and we are currently looking into that.

“On my own level as a member of the school management committee, I have brought in my constituency project to be done inside this college. Again, the 1999 set, which I belong to, has come together and raised some funds to effect some changes in the college.

“The act of giving back to our alma mater is something we all must imbibe because to me, it is the sole reason behind who I am, and by extension, most of us are today,” he stated.

Akiolu added that he is working hard to get corporate bodies to assist the college. He said most schools abroad are not being funded solely by government, but have sponsors.​

He also called on old boys to come together and see how much they can continue to do.

Already, he said the old boys, under the​ chairman of the school based management committee, had opened an account for members of the association to remit funds into, for purpose of​ accountability and transparency.​

The lawmaker stressed that in addition to funding and provision of infrastructure, the welfare of teachers is a priority as they are critical to education.

The Vice-President, King’s College Old Boys Association, Dr. Leke Oshunniyi, noted that population explosion over the years has affected facilities, and​ in most cases, where they are available, they are overstretched.

“I enrolled in this college on January 7, 1971. Well, we are​ not great planners in this country. No one could have anticipated that a time would come when the intake into this college​ can even exceed 1,000 students per annum. When I was here, the total population was 500, so,​ a 20 fold increase in population, was never anticipated.​

“However, this​ strain has been taken up by the efforts of our principal, Mr. Andrew Agada,​ who has managed to prune down the number of intakes​ and also by the fact that there is another campus on the island.

“Even then, the facilities are overburdened. The old boys however have a duty to their college but these duties are better fulfilled if they see the work of their hands. Many years ago, during the 100 anniversary, we donated about one billion for renovations and other inputs into the college. But because of the population pressure, within a few years, all the gains had disappeared.​

“So, our ambition is to keep on trying, but one also does not need to keep on pouring water into a basket. The intake is usually too large, other federal government colleges can also take up some of the surplus,” Oshunniyi said.

Chairman of the School Based Management Committee, Mr. Jani Ibrahim, stated that the old boys came up with class sets, and they had​ now been able to meet and celebrate anniversaries by donating various projects to the school.​

Ibrahim, also an old boy of the college, noted that one of such projects was​ the renovation and upliftment of the college’s sports pavilion where the​ inter-house sports held.

“So we are now appealing to them that not just as a matter of philanthropy, or as a matter of contribution, but they should see it as a serious duty and responsibility of giving back to their alma mater.​

Speaking on the relevance of sports in education, the Principal, Mr. Andrew Agada, said​ sporting activities are crucial to the all round development of the students.

He said sports ensures that​ students exhibit healthy rivalry and spirit of sportsmanship.​

“This is with the​ aim of preparing them for self- esteem, self- confidence, as well as prepare them for leadership and team work. It further helps them to learn through observation, focus, and as they participate, they also learn to persevere, which is very focal.

“Sports also enhances the mental capacity of students, which is very cardinal for their academic work.

“We are also giving the students the opportunity to showcase their talents.

Last year, he said two students of the school were invited to the national camp for football. “At the first stage, one was able to scale through and these are things we hope to build on, not only academics. It is necessary for students to also develop other skills, which may come to be of great benefit to them in the future,” Agada stated.

