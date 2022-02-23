Lawmaker Tasks Youth on Peace as PUC Season II Kicks off

Kemi Olaitan

A member of the Federal House of Representatives representing the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Hon. Shina Peller, has enjoined youths in Nigeria to embrace peace, love and unity for the benefit of the country.

He gave the charge while speaking at the official kick-off of the opening match of Peller Unity Cup Season II, between Iseyin City FC and Iwajowa Diamond FC, held at the OYSADEP Stadium, Saki.

According to him, Nigerians should expect youth engagement at the Peller Unity Cup competition which he is promoting, noting that youths played an important role in the development and peace of any nation.

He said, “The reason behind Peller Unity Cup is the fact that youths played an important role in the development and peace of the nation. I believe the best way to start is by unifying them and I see football as a tool for us to be able to develop unity and avoid hatred within us which are caused by political ideology, ethnicity, religion and other factors.”

The lawmaker added that it’s high time to invest in peace building which to him starts from youths engagement because of their larger percentage in population and work force in the country.

“We are not only engaging the youths to play this competition, we have also invited football scouts, former Nigeria Internationals such as Joseph Dosu and Mutiu Adepoju and coaches to discover talents and help them pursue their career. This edition is different from the first we had as there is age restriction which is U-21 and I believe this will help the players in many ways.”

Meanwhile, Iseyin City defeated Iwajowa Diamond by two goals to one in the opening match with Fidudusola Olaitan and Hammed Ayuba, scoring for Iseyin City while Michael Emmanuel, scored for Iwajowa Diamond.

