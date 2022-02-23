Lagos 2022 African Fencing: Egypt, Algeria S’Africa in Supremacy Battle

*Team Nigeria eye medals in individual and team events

Continental powerhouse Egypt are expected to face strong opposition in their quest to top the overall medals table as the 11th Cadet and Junior African Fencing Championship in Lagos today.

With 50 athletes and officials, the Egyptians, who were scheduled to arrive the former federal capital city yesterday evening have the highest delegation in the five-day championship holding at the Festival Hotel, Festac Town, Lagos.

They are however expected to face strong challenge in fellow north Africans, Algeria while South Africa also pose serious threats to the fencers from the land of famous Pharaohs.

Team Nigeria will not be left out as the 21-man squad of the hosts look set to ruffle the feathers of the leading nations following the conclusion of their final training which lasted for about two months.

“Nigeria remarkably won two bronze medals in the individual men’s foil and women’s team Sabre at the 2018 edition also hosted in Lagos. We are set to make several podium finish both at individual and team events this year, ” Nigeria Fencing Federation President, Adeyinka Samuel, assured the nation at the weekend.

He declared that Team Nigeria will make good use of the opportunity of hosting the championship by breeding more fencing talents that can compete at the high level in the sport.

The championship serves as an avenue to earn points to the

Cadet and Junior World Championship slated for the United Arab Emirates in April.

