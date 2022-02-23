Just in: Mutawalle Picks Senator Nasiha as Zamfara Deputy Governor

By Onuminya Innocent

Following the impeachment of Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, Senator Hassan Nasiha representing Zamfara Central in the National Assembly has been confirmed by the Zamfara State House of Assembly as the deputy governor designate of the State.

The nominee, who was nominated by Governor Bello Mutawalle, was asked to take a bow and leave in line with the tradition of the house.

The 20 State’s lawmakers unanimously resolved to confirm the deputy Governor nominee, senator Hassan Nasiha given his track records as a politician, seasoned administrator and his wealth of knowledge in public service.

The deputy governor designate wil be sworn -in later today (Wednesday) as the new Deputy Governor of Zamfara State.

