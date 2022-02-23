House Members to Vote on Constitutional Amendment March 3

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives will next Wednesday begin the process of voting on the constitutional amendment.

The House Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who announced this at the plenary yesterday, said all members are expected to vote electronically for the clauses under consideration.

He stressed that no member of the House is permitted to embark on oversight or committee assignment on the two days assigned for the constitution amendment process.

According to him, “Honourable members we will be voting on the first set of constitution amendment on Wednesday March 3 and 4, 2022. Every member is expected to be on the floor to cast their votes. There will be no committee meetings or oversight.”

Both ad hoc committees in the two chambers have harmonised their positions on the constitution, and adopted provisions are expected to be transmitted to the 36 state Houses of Assembly for concurrence.

