Giving Succour to Indigent Students in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu reports on the award of scholarships to 100 students of public schools, including those at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp in Edo State, by children of late Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo

Mercy Ohiosimuan is a senior secondary three (SS3) student of Imahuero Girls’ Secondary School, Benin.​

She said though education is relatively free in the state, it has not been easy for her parents who earn meagre income.

“There is even no assurance of sitting for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination. For me, I only pray that at least my parent can enrol me for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and when I finish, I can go and learn a vocation,” she explained.

Mercy was contemplating how to overcome her education predicament when she got an unexpected news. She had been selected as one of the 100 beneficiaries of the late Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo scholarship award to indigent schoolchildren of public primary and secondary schools in Edo.

The scholarship scheme was put together by children of the late philanthropist and business mogul in commemoration of his 64th posthumous birthday. Okunbo passed on in September last year.

The first daughter of the late philanthropist (and wife of the Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III) urged the schoolchildren to imitate her father, who excelled in life through hard work and determination.

Accompanied by her siblings, other family members and heads of schools, Olori Atuwatse III said, “Captain Hosa was many things to many people. My father went to school in this city, my mother went to St. Maria Goretti Girls Grammar School, so I want to encourage you to be determined like my father.”

Earlier, Olori’s younger brother and Okunbo’s first son, Osahon, said Nigeria invested in his late father through scholarship.​ And he always wanted to give back because of what the country did for him. “This is one way we can continue that, and to honour him.”

Also speaking, the deceased’s immediate younger brother, Mr. Kingsley Okunbo, urged the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously.

On behalf of the awardees, Mercy thanked the Okunbo family for what God is using them to do for the Indigent students through scholarships.

She said it would have been extremely difficult for most of them to enrol in external examinations if not for this scholarship.

On behalf of the IDPs at Ohogua, Ovia North East Local Government Area, whose inmates were also part of the scholarship, the Camp Supervisor, Pastor Evelyn Omigie, thanked the donors.

Reminiscing the philanthropic gestures of the late business magnate, Omigie said, “Captain Hosa Okunbo was always there for the orphans, widows and other less privileged. Though he is gone, he is still alive because of his legacy of raising lives and giving hope to the hopeless. I thank his family for continually being there for us.”

The Chairperson, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Oredo Local Government chapter, Mrs. Grace Omogiate, thanked the family for the scholarship.

The ceremony’s highlight was the presentation of N75,000 cash to pupils in primary schools and N100,000 to those in junior and senior secondary schools (Community Primary School; George Idah Primary School; Ogbe Primary School, Benin; Price High School, Ohogua, Ovia North East Local Government Area; Edokplor Primary School; Imaguero Girls Secondary School; St. Maria Goretti Girls’ Grammar School; Itohan Girls’ Grammar School; and Ologboshere Primary School).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

