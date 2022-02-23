GBOYEGA NASIR ISIAKA AT 60

One of the most historical events prominently etched in the annals of Imeko, Ogun State was the recent burial ceremony of the late Iya Adinni of Imekoland, Alhaja Kuburat Agbeke Isiaka, matriarch of the Isiaka dynasty and mother of frontline chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka.

The event remains a memorable one till date — partly due to the fine array of guests in attendance, headlined by the cerebral Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice President.

It was former United States’ Secretary of State, Henry Clay who noted that “Of all the properties which belong to honorable men, not one is so highly prized as that of character.” Character is not commonplace in the Nigerian political arena where deceit, greed, malfeasance, thievery and impunity hold sway. Isiaka has managed to stay above the greed and corruption that has plagued our politics. This is why despite contesting three governorship elections between 2011 and 2019, he has not been involved in any scandal till date.

Failed public inquests into his activities as managing director of Gateway Holdings Limited by previous administrations underscore his unmatched integrity and accountability. GNI has continued to bestride the sociopolitical landscape of Ogun State with sheer class, humility, benign mien, superior native intelligence and unrivalled integrity —even for a politician.

He is not only the pride of the Ogun West senatorial district, but a foremost son of the state. He made an entry into politics not to be something but to do something, not to get what he could, but to give all that he could, not to seek power over principle, but to seek power for principle. The APC Chieftain remains devoted to the principle of excellence, wherein his leadership and vision have come to define his tenure as Chairman, Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone —much to the admiration of many true sons and daughters of Yewa/Aworiland.

As he clocked 60, I have only prayers for him, wishing him many happy returns, with the hopes of seeing him in greater leadership positions.

Femi Peters, Abeokuta, Ogun State

