Firm Train Business Managers to Upscale SMEs in Accessing Credits

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of implementing partners on the International Labour Organization- Start and Improve Your Business. (SIYB), an isolated entrepreneurship capacity building scheme, Simply Exponential Consult Limited has conducted a train the trainers programme for business managers.

The programme, which is also supported by Ford Foundation is designed to provide business management trainers skills to train entrepreneurs, as well as enable applicants of the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) access finance for the sustainable development of their business ideas.

Speaking during the programme, the Founder, Simply Exponential Consult Limited, Fayo Williams, explained that the initiative would also comprise of business management training courses to grass root entrepreneurs to help them effectively utilise the funding they acquire.

She maintained participants would gain access to markets, understand their target audience better, how to cost their products, how to pay taxes, and then contribute to the economic growth of the country’s economy.

Williams noted that, “On the aspect of the business trainers, they have been empowered with the skills to help entrepreneurs generate business ideas, analyse business ideas and select business ideas. They are also put through various sessions in order to understand the various aspects of business, develop business plans, analyse problems that could occur in business and counsel them. As trainers they are equipped with presentation skills, participatory methodologies as they are put through various interactive and participatory methodologies of teaching and mentoring.

“In addition, our trainers are taking through a training cycle which involves marketing, selection of the appropriate people who would gain from the SIYB programs, designing and implementing of the program after which they would follow up with the development and sustainability of the participants, “she said.

Also speaking at the event, Executive Secretary, Innovation Support Network, Nneka Ukay said that they are running the programme as part of the larger Driving Access to Financial Inclusion for Micro-entrepreneurs (DAFIM) programme for micro entrepreneurs in six states across the country which are, Abia, Adamawa, Kogi, Kaduna, Ogun, Akwa-Ibom.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

