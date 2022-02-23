Fidelity Bank Appoints Amuchie as ED

Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Stanley Chiedoziem Amuchie as Executive Director, Chief Operations and Information Officer of the Bank upon approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Stanley joins the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc with impressive multi-functional work experience spanning banking, audit, risk management, corporate governance, quality control, operations and information technology, strategy, financial control, business and financial advisory, accounting, general management, business development and consulting, with over 23 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman, Board of Directors of Fidelity Bank Plc, said: “Stanley is a superb fit for our organization given his depth of knowledge and wealth of experience especially in the financial services industry. The Board is confident that he will make significant contributions to the Bank’s growth and development; and we look forward to working closely with him in deploying our strategy of delivering prompt, value-adding and financially empowering services to our growing customer base.”

