FG to Train 45,000 Teachers

Kuni Tyessi

The federal government has announced digital literacy training for 45,000 teachers across 24 states.

The Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Josiah Ajiboye, announced this during the third phase of the Global Partnership Education (GPE), Digital Literacy Training and Remote Learning Strategies for Teachers.

The lead role of the teacher training sub-committee of the GPE programme was ceded to the council by the Federal Ministry of Education.

According to Ajiboye, the training was designed to bridge the gap created by the outbreak of the pandemic that affected the Nigerian education system.​

He disclosed that Benue, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa and 10 other focal states were initially selected for the training.

He added that the digital literacy programme would train teachers and school leaders in emergency preparedness and response to provide safe school practices, including COVID 19.

The TRCN registrar disclosed that each tranche of the training would involve 7,500 teachers.

“The first stage of this project was the training of 480 master trainers who would serve as facilitators in the upcoming training across Benue, Enugu, Kaduna and Sokoto,” he disclosed. “The minister of education added eight more states to the already selected 16 states making it 24, that means 45,000 teachers will now be trained overall. This will be the first phase of the GPE teachers training programme.”

After the circle of 16 focal states, he said 15,000 more teachers would be trained in eight focal states of Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Lagos, Osun, Oyo and Rivers.

Speaking on the one teacher one laptop initiative of the federal government, Ajiboye said the project was at the conclusive stage with the appraisal of the Nigeria Union of Teachers and a submitted document to the full adoption of the project.

