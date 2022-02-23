FG Arraigns Anambra Varsity Prof, Four Others over Alleged Forgery

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The federal government on Tuesday formally arraigned a University Professor, Obiajulu Obikeze and four others over allegations bordering on forgery.

The federal government in the charge filed by the Inspector General of Police, specifically accused the defendants of forging Chieftaincy documents of Anambra State.

They pleaded not guilty to all the 11-count charge read against them.

However, attempt to get them remanded in custody was turned down by the trial judge, who observed that the defendants have been on administrative bail granted them by the police.

Other defendants in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/184/2021, are Obikeze, Dr Raymond Ofor, Chief Ezue, Sir Amobi Nwafor and Okafor Bethram.

The prosecution in the suit dated and filed July 6, 2021, stated that the defendants committed the alleged offence around January 15, 2019, at Awa, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The charge is brought pursuant to Section 68 of the Nigeria Police Act, 2019, and Section 106(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

In count one, the five defendants and others now at large were alleged to have conspired to commit forgery offence contrary to Section 3(6) and punishable under Section 1(2) (c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17 Laws of Nigeria, 2010.

While count two accused them of uttering forged documents, count three accused them of making a forged letter to the Special Adviser to the Governor of Anambra State on Chieftaincy and Towns Union Matters titled, “Submission of Awa Chieftaincy Constitution,” knowing it to be false, with intent that it may be acted upon as genuine at the Government House, Awka, Anambra

State.

The count said this is to the detriment of the people of Umu-Nzekwe as well as Ezeani Families of Awa, and also that the Special Adviser may in the belief that it is genuine be induced to treat the said letter, an offence punishable under the law.

Meanwhile, the matter was further adjourned to March 23 to 25 for trial.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

