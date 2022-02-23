Fani-Kayode Inaugurates Prophetic Assembly Archbishop’s Projects

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, yesterday inaugurated projects executed by the Archbishop of Faith Hill Prophetic Assembly, Abuja, Emmanuel Jatau.

The projects were inaugurated by the former aviation minister at the 59th birthday anniversary and book launch of Archbishop Jatau, who is the founder of the Faith Hill Prophetic Assembly in Abuja.

Speaking while inaugurating the projects, which included a borehole, health clinic, food centre and a prayer centre built for members of the church and residents of the area, Fani-Kayode described Jatau as one of the outstanding clergies in the country, who has great desire to help the less-privileged in the society.

He said: “The archbishop has been a blessing to many citizens of our country, and he is highly gifted in the prophetic ministry. His humility is second to none and his kindness, love and compassion towards those that are in need is both resounding and deeply inspiring.

The former minister, who was also the chief launcher of the book titled: ‘The Battles of The Mind’, written by Archbishop Jatau, said the book was written to encourage citizens of the country and other countries in the world not to give up in achieving their dreams and aspirations irrespective of the challenges that abound.

He admonished religious leaders to constantly pray to God for Nigeria, as the efforts of political leaders were not enough to tackle the challenges confronting the country.

According to him, “Our country is going through a lot right now. We need to build bridges of peace and unity, pray and look forward to the future as a united nation. We also have to resist the attempt by foreigners to divide us and create war in our country.

“We should not be fighting because of religion or tribe. Even politics should not make us fight. Instead, we should come together as one and ensure that the country progresses so that the upcoming generation can be proud of us.”

Earlier, the celebrant, Archbishop Jatau, who is an indigene of Nasarawa State, said his mission on earth was to impact positively on the lives of the people irrespective of religious or tribal inclinations, adding that “helping people is the mandate that God gave to me.”

While expressing confidence that Nigeria would be great irrespective of the prevailing challenges confronting the country at the moment, the archbishop thanked dignitaries who came to celebrate with him on his 59th birthday anniversary and the launch of his book.

