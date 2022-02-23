Effective Water Treatment Solutions, Key to Industrial Growth, Says Eunisell

Eunisell Limited, West Africa’s largest company in specialty chemical and oil and gas solutions, has said it remains committed to providing unique water treatment solutions that boost industrial productivity and growth.

It noted that through its consistent provision of water chemicals and services that meet precise customer specifications, deliver results and are backed with experienced technical capacity, Eunisell has been aiding businesses and industries to thrive since 1996.

The company added that as a leading water inspection, verification, testing and solutions company, it helps manufacturing companies to reduce operational risks and redundancies, maximise efficiency and aid faster growth through its complete one-stop solutions including solvents and adequate technical support.

In a statement, the Managing Director, Chika Ikenga, said: “Various industries require unique water treatment solutions and expertise in different dimensions and Eunisell’s goal and approach is to enhance productivity and maximise efficiencies for all including in medical, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food and beverage processing, breweries and other industrial areas by offering unique solutions to each.

“Eunisell has been providing practical water treatment and other cleaning and hygiene solutions, including clarification, treatment, water process and waste water. Our experts aid industries achieve cost-effective, efficient water treatment results.

“Our focus is to support industries in developing a truly sustainable water management plan, not just an end-of-pipe solution. We have the technical expertise to provide effective mitigating strategies and innovative, practical solutions that reduce the environmental impact of operations,” he remarked.

According to Ikenga, Eunisell has developed a reputation as an organization with exceptional understanding of water treatment, providing innovative and practical treatment solutions to mineral processing and industrial facilities.

“For over 27 years, our water treatment solutions range offer chemicals, solvents and services that are critical inputs in the manufacturing and production processes across industries. We are a indeed regional leaders in water testing and solutions ” he noted.

Ikenga highlighted that Eunisell water treatment solutions also lead to provision of clean and reusable water, environmental protection, disease control and strengthened economy.

The Eunisell boss added that the firm’s experts rigorously conduct necessary procedures to ensure water treatment project is completed efficiently and affordably, including plant or site audit and recommendations, laboratory testing, pilot-scale testing, design and engineering of water treatment solutions, construction management and other technical support.

He explained that Eunisell’s approach was to continue with customers during and after project start-up to ensure operational excellence and provide modifications and calibrations as required.

“Eunisell Limited are leaders in industrial water treatment value chain. Due to rapid industrialization and population growth, the demand for water has been increasing sharply, while the availability of desired quality and quantity of water for diverse industrial uses also remains crucial. Our company bridges these gaps through a blend of technology and human capital,” said Ikenga.

He also said the firm facilitates availability of potable water through a well-equipped laboratory.

