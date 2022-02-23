Don Seeks Revitalising of Literary Activities in Secondary Schools

Mary Nnah

Perturbed by the dearth of English/literature teachers at the secondary level and the falling standard of education, while students are dropping out of school, Dr. Stella Idowu Ebuetse, a PhD holder in literary studies and Executive Director of Sastoma Empowerment Foundation (STEFO) has organised an academic TV reality show for secondary school students, ‘Wake Up the Giant’.

She explained her intention to draw the government’s attention to the dearth of English and Literature teachers in Nigerian schools and dilapidated physical structure, among other deficits that need urgent attention, propelled the initiative.

The event is scheduled to be held in Nigeria and across Africa as it progresses. The audition began with secondary schools in Ikotun/Igando Local Council Development Area (LCDA), where they displayed their talents in poetry.

“Previously in some states when we organised this event, there were discoveries amazingly, only a few of them can communicate fluently with the English language,” she explained. “The government has been celebrating the entertainment industry and stars more than the academic environment. This has conditioned the mindset of our youths who believe more in entertainment and see education as a scam.”

Ebuetse expressed worry over the drastic fall in the standard of education and laziness in reading and appealed to the government to invest more in education and promote literary activities.​

She encouraged the government and society to celebrate education heroes like celebrities.​

“Moreso, innumerable deficiencies in our educational system calls for drastic action among well-meaning Nigerians to support the project, the first academic literary reality show in Nigeria and Africa at large,” she added.

The Vice-Chairman of Ikotun Local Government Council Development Area (LCDA), Mopelola Badmus, said, “We need to set the tone for policy review and indeed an overhaul of the curriculum of the country’s educational system, which has suffered an erosion of quality, especially at the secondary level. Government should invest more in education and engage our youths in productive ventures.”

