CSR: FBNInsurance Donates to Less Privilege Homes

FBNInsurance Limited, and its subsidiary, FBN General Insurance, recently donated various items to Orphanage Homes and a Foundation across three geographical regions of the country namely Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

A statement by the insurance firm said the donations were part of the companies’ corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

It named the beneficiaries as Heritage Homes Orphanage, Lagos, Down Syndrome Foundation, Lagos, The Poorest of the Poor, Abuja, and Goodness and Passion Orphanage Home, Port Harcourt.

Items donated by the Life Insurance firm include food, beverages, toiletries as well as an undisclosed amount of cash to the beneficiaries.

Most of the items donated to the beneficiaries according to the statement, were largely raised through the company’s annual Staff Gift Drive which is an in-house initiative that encourages members of staff of the company to donate various items for a common cause.

The FBNInsurance Staff Gift Drive was initiated in 2015.

While appreciating the insurer, on behalf of the Board and Management of Heritage Homes & Orphanage, the Assistant General Manager of the orphanage home, Mr. Reuben Amara, thanked the company for its kind donation towards the upkeep of the children in the Home.

“We appreciate FBNInsurance for always standing by us and seeing to the needs of the children every year. We pray that the Almighty God will reward your labour of love. We look forward to seeing you again,” he said.

Similarly, the Educational Therapist, Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria, Mr. Innocent Okuru, who received the items on behalf of the Foundation, also expressed the Foundation’s gratitude for the insurer’s donation.

Okuru said, “We are grateful for your support, concern, love and for interest shown to our mission. We thank you from the depth of our hearts and pray that FBNInsurance continues to grow from strength to strength.”

The Management, staff and children of Goodness and Passion Orphanage Home, Port Harcourt, and The Poorest of the Poor, Abuja, in their words of appreciation to FBNInsurance, prayed for the continuous growth of the company.

In his comment, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FBNInsurance Limited, Mr. Val Ojumah, said the company was delighted to hold the initiative adding that it was the organisation’s way of appreciating God’s creation and, at the same time, giving back to the society.

Ojumah, reassured the Orphanages and Foundation of his company’s continued commitment to supporting the cause of the organisations in making society a better place.

